Now Playing — BendFilm & Tin Pan Updates

(Graphic | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Film Submissions Are Open

We saw you write “stop procrastinating” in your New Year’s resolution journal. What are you waiting for? Early-bird film submissions for the 2022 BendFilm Festival are now open, and we can’t wait to start watching your submissions. We also offer entry fee discounts for a variety of initiatives aimed at eliminating financial barriers to entering the film world! Check those out, as well as submission guidelines, at the link below.

EARLY-BIRD SUBMISSIONS

A Celebration of M.L.K. Day

Join us for a night of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. with The Father’s Group, a local Black-led non profit that works to enhance the lives of children through education, leadership and networking; while strengthening our community, eliminating barriers and helping individuals reach their full potential.

The Father’s Group is presenting a full month of films in collaboration with BendFilm and Open Space Event Studios to celebrate and honor Black History Month kicking off with an MLK celebration on Saturday the 15th.

Selma

Come enjoy local artists, a short performance, a screening of Selma (2014) followed by a Q&A led by The Father’s Group. There will be food and drink. This is a great opportunity to not only learn and remember the legacy of the great Martin Luther King Jr., but to celebrate the continued work of our local citizens building a more caring and inclusive community for all.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Opening Friday at Tin Pan

Red Rocket

Finding himself down and out in Los Angeles, ex porn star Mikey Saber decides to crawl back to his hometown of Texas City, Texas, where his estranged wife and mother-in-law are living. Just as this dysfunctional family seems to be making things work, Mikey meets a young woman named Strawberry working the cash register at a local doughnut shop.

VIEW SHOWTIMES

The Beta Test

An engaged Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity and digital data.

VIEW SHOWTIMES

Continuing This Week

C’mon C’mon

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.

VIEW SHOWTIMES

Torn (A Festival Encore!)

Torn illustrates the risks and rewards of extreme climbing by chronicling the experiences of some of the world’s greatest extreme climbers. Includes footage of legendary climber Alex Lowe’s ill-fated climb and his son Max’s arduous journey to return to the spot where he perished.

VIEW SHOWTIMES

One Night Only!

Janus Films Series: Monterey Pop

Featuring performances by popular artists of the 1960s, this concert film highlights the music of the 1967 California festival. Although not all musicians who performed at the Monterey Pop Festival are on film, some of the notable acts include the Mamas and the Papas, Simon & Garfunkel, Jefferson Airplane, the Who, Otis Redding and the Jimi Hendrix Experience. Hendrix’s post-performance antics — lighting a guitar on fire, breaking it and tossing a part into the audience — are captured.

Thursday, January 13 at 7:30pm

PURCHASE TICKETS

VHS Night: The Last Blockbuster

This is the story of the last remaining Blockbuster Video in the world. The massive global phenomenon that once had over 3,000 locations is now down to a single store in none other than Bend.

Tuesday, January 11 at 7:30pm

PURCHASE TICKETS

bendfilm.org • tinpantheater.com