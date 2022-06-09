NSSF Endorses SAGE as Insurance Provider

SAGE announces its partnership with NSSF as an endorsed insurance provider for their membership.

SAGE Program Underwriters is the leading workers’ compensation insurance provider for the Shooting Sports industry. SAGE has been proudly insuring hundreds of shooting ranges, firearm retailers and industry manufacturers since 2006, providing businesses and their employees with workers’ compensation coverage and protection.

“Our members are steadily contacting us requesting referrals for insurance companies who are not only friendly to our industry but competitive in cost and service,” said Samantha Hill, NSSF director of Member Services. “We are pleased to add SAGE to our list of trusted insurance providers. NSSF encourages its members to explore all the benefits we hand select for them.”

“SAGE is thrilled to partner with NSSF and their continued efforts to provide real solutions to its members” says Chuck Holdren, president and CEO of SAGE. “Our unmatched industry knowledge and underwriting expertise allow SAGE to dramatically lower costs and greatly improve the service NSSF members deserve. If you’re buying work comp, you owe it yourself to give SAGE a shot.”

NSSF members can access SAGE’s exclusive workers compensation program by connecting with their current insurance broker or by working directly with a SAGE agent.