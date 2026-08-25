NuScale Power Deploys Nuclear-Specific AI from NPX & Nuclearn to Speed Development of Its Advanced Reactor Program

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) (NuScale), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, today announced it is deploying nuclear-specific AI tools to support its engineering and knowledge-management functions as it advances the next generation of nuclear energy. The initiative combines NuScale’s advanced reactor expertise, Nuclearn’s robust AtomAssist nuclear AI platform, and NPX’s nuclear project and AI implementation experience to create purpose-built AI tools that will help NuScale to find, understand, and apply critical information more efficiently as it advances its groundbreaking SMR technology.

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