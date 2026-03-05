NuScale Power Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results

NuScale’s exclusive global strategic partner, ENTRA1 Energy (“ENTRA1”), and Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”) continue to advance the largest nuclear power deployment program in U.S. history

NuScale completes work on Fluor’s Phase 2 Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study for the RoPower Doicești, Romania power plant

Study shows NuScale Power technology can support profitable, reliable power for chemical plants, validating exciting NuScale use case

NuScale further strengthens cash position through capital market activities

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) (“NuScale”, “NuScale Power” or the “Company”), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced SMR nuclear technology, recently announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

