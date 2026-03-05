NuScale Power Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results

- NuScale’s exclusive global strategic partner, ENTRA1 Energy (“ENTRA1”), and Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”) continue to advance the largest nuclear power deployment program in U.S. history
- NuScale completes work on Fluor’s Phase 2 Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study for the RoPower Doicești, Romania power plant
- Study shows NuScale Power technology can support profitable, reliable power for chemical plants, validating exciting NuScale use case
- NuScale further strengthens cash position through capital market activities
NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) (“NuScale”, “NuScale Power” or the “Company”), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced SMR nuclear technology, recently announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.