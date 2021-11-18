NuScale, Prodigy & Kinectrics Collaborate to Propose Regulatory Framework for Marine-Deployed Nuclear Generating Station

NuScale Power (NuScale) announced yesterday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Prodigy Clean Energy Ltd. (Prodigy) and Kinectrics Incorporated (Kinectrics) to explore and inform the development of a regulatory framework to address licensing and deployment of a Prodigy Marine Power Station (MPS). The MPS, which would integrate 1-12 NuScale Power Modules (NPMs) into a marine-based nuclear power plant system, presents a rapidly-deployed, carbon-free baseload energy generation solution to replace fossil fuel power plants globally. This MOU builds upon the existing partnership between NuScale and Prodigy, representing a critical step towards the commercialization of this technology.

Through this agreement, the three companies will produce technical specifications and a regulatory considerations document on the MPS that will be used to engage regulators and potential customers. The benefits of using Prodigy’s marine power plant system to deploy the NuScale Small Modular Reactor (SMR) include significantly reduced capital costs, reduced environmental impact and expedited project delivery schedule when compared to traditional land-based nuclear projects. The MPS would generate scalable and reliable electricity and heat with zero greenhouse gas emissions for on-grid and off-grid locations, at dramatically reduced cost and schedule risk. NuScale, Prodigy and Kinectrics will work together to evaluate commercial deployment opportunities where the MPS could be deployed either as the sole power source, coupled with renewables or used to generate clean fuels, such as hydrogen and ammonia, economically and at commercial scale. Prodigy’s MPS integrating fully factory fabricated NPMs offers a safe, carbon-free, affordable and near-term clean energy solution to help meet the world’s continually increasing need for baseload and load-following power.

“This engagement with Prodigy and Kinectrics is an exciting opportunity for NuScale to build on our momentum and work with industry-leading companies. Together, we are pursuing new avenues to deploy the NuScale SMR globally,” said John Hopkins, chairman and chief executive officer of NuScale Power. “Work accomplished within this MOU will expand opportunities for nuclear energy generation, helping to achieve the carbon-free, sustainable energy future that we are all working toward.”

Prodigy is Canada’s first commercial marine nuclear power developer, specializing in integrating existing power reactors into stationary-deployed marine power plant structures. The MPS would be shipyard-fabricated, and marine-transported to its deployment location, where it would be moored in place in sheltered and protected waters at the shoreline. Powered by the NuScale SMR, Prodigy’s MPS is a highly-optimized and affordable solution to supply coastal cities, communities and industrial zones, as well as island nations, with clean, reliable and sustainable energy.

“Prodigy is beginning engagement with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and is in the process of proposing pre-licensing activities for our transportable and marine-deployed nuclear power plant systems. This is a first-of-its-kind regulatory exercise in North America, and we are privileged to have support from NuScale and Kinectrics as part of this effort. Canada’s abiding government commitment to deploy SMRs, experienced nuclear regulator, strong domestic nuclear ecosystem and first-tier leadership in safe nuclear operations, provide a highly conducive environment to pilot Prodigy’s deployment approach,” said Mathias Trojer, president and CEO of Prodigy. “We anticipate that regulations and policies developed in Canada could help to provide a starting point to engage the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as sovereign regulators in global jurisdictions for technology export.”

Kinectrics is a leader in providing life cycle management services for the electricity industry. To support the collaboration, Kinectrics will bring expertise in nuclear licensing and regulatory affairs, nuclear equipment qualification, environmental analysis, safety analysis, materials evaluation, structural analysis and shoreside transmission and distribution infrastructure design and construction, to the Prodigy and NuScale team.

“We are thrilled to support the Prodigy and NuScale program. Prodigy’s marine nuclear power plant systems could be a potentially transformative opportunity for the energy industry — the MPS could allow for new nuclear builds in global locations where traditional land-based nuclear projects are either technically or economically infeasible. Kinectrics has extensive expertise developing novel licensing approaches, and we look forward to working with NuScale and Prodigy to advance the development and deployment of their combined technologies,” said David Harris, president and CEO of Kinectrics.

NuScale continues to establish collaborations with companies in the Canadian supply chain in connection with potential NuScale power plant deployments in Canada, with the aim of creating an economic engine that will generate hundreds of millions of dollars through jobs and business opportunities. This MOU builds on the foundation of existing agreements between NuScale and Prodigy, and showcases NuScale’s dedication to engaging category-leading companies whose technologies will have global impact for the energy industry.

In August 2020, NuScale made history as the first ever and only SMR to receive U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission design approval. NuScale is in the CNSC’s Vendor Design Review (VDR) process and has been continuing to engage with Canadian regulators, governments, suppliers and prospective clients, including Ontario Power Generation, as it works to deliver its design and supply chain leading technology to North America and the world.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination and other process heat applications. This ground-breaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale’s scalable design—power plants that can house up to four, six or 12 individual power modules—offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has offices in Corvallis, Oregon; Rockville, Maryland; Charlotte, North Carolina; Richland, Washington; and London, UK.

About Prodigy

Prodigy is a Canadian marine nuclear power developer specializing in integrating existing, commercial power reactors into stationary-deployed marine power plant structures for commercial energy generation. Prodigy’s Small Modular Reactor Marine Power Stations (“SMR-MPSs”) could be used to deploy safe, carbon-free, affordable and reliable power at any coastal location worldwide. The principal benefits of Prodigy’s SMR-MPSs include: i) Enhanced safety; ii) Substantially reduced capital investment and reduced risks of cost and schedule overruns; iii) Wider potential of siting opportunities; iv) Redeployment flexibility; v) Substantial decommissioning advantages, including immediate recovery of site and reduced costs by means of scrapyard decommissioning; and vi) Substantial benefits of enabled changes to commercial and financing arrangements that are not otherwise available for traditional land-based nuclear power projects.

About Kinectrics

Kinectrics is the category leader in providing life cycle management services for the electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, our expertise in engineering, testing, inspection and certification is backed by our independent laboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipment and an award-winning team of over 1,100 engineers and technical experts. From initial design and type testing to operational deployment and maintenance services, Kinectrics collaborates closely with customers to ensure that utility assets perform safely, reliably and efficiently throughout their entire life cycle.

