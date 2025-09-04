NuScale Proudly Supports TVA and ENTRA1 Energy Announcement of Landmark 6-Gigawatt Small Module Reactor Deployment Program

Cascade Business News
Initiative Advances President Trump’s Vision for U.S. Energy Security and American Leadership in Advanced Nuclear Technologies

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, today announced its strong support for ENTRA1 Energy’s American landmark agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of NuScale SMR capacity across TVA’s seven-state service region — the largest SMR deployment program in U.S. history.

