NY Times Bestseller Aiden Thomas Visits COCC

Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library is hosting An Evening with Author Aiden Thomas at 4:30pm on Tuesday, October 14, in the facility’s West Reading Room. This event is free and open to the public, with refreshments served. Visit cocc.edu/library for more info.

The transgender, Latinx, New York Times-bestselling author will share the story of their writing journey and advocacy work, speaking about the importance of intersectional representation. Their books include Cemetery Boys — longlisted for the 2020 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature — and Lost in the Never Woods. Thomas has taught for organizations such as Tin House and Lambda Literary.

Originally from Oakland, they now make their home in Portland, Oregon. Thomas has an MFA in creative writing.

For details, contact Emily Moxley, head of library access services, at emoxley@cocc.edu or 541-383-7425.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

