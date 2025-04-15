OACC Update on DMV’s Continued Voter Registration Quality Control & Monthly Reporting

The Oregon Association of County Clerks (OACC) was notified that, in keeping with the findings of DMV’s After-Action Report and Data Integrity Review, the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services (DMV) developed a specialized report to detect previous clerical errors which identified more potential improper voter registrations. After this information was made available to the Clerks, they acted immediately to address the new potential errors. This work has already been completed to ensure any non-citizens do not receive a ballot in the coming May election.

The Clerks have been informed that additional clerical errors will likely be discovered as work continues to improve the system. These records have been and will continue to be released to the Secretary of State, County Clerks, and election officials from the DMV monthly. The DMV publishes those monthly reports here.

The Clerks will continue to investigate these records and inactivate them, when necessary. Any individual whose record is inactivated will receive a letter with instructions on how to cancel or reactivate their registration.

OACC is dedicated to ensuring fair, secure, and transparent elections. The Association will continue to prioritize the integrity of our elections while diligently following instructions and guidance received by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

Oregon Clerks and elections officials closely follow state and federal laws, counting every eligible ballot cast in each election, while maintaining safeguards so that ineligible ballots are not counted.

OACC is also committed to working with Secretary of State Tobias Read and the DMV to review and analyze procedures that ensure the receipt of accurate voter registration data from the DMV.

