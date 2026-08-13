OAS August Updates

Program Updates

Hiring Winter Instructors

Oregon Adaptive Sports is hiring adaptive ski and snowboard instructors to join our winter team at Mt. Bachelor and at Hoodoo Ski Area.

Full position descriptions, with instructions on how to apply, at the employment page on our website (or click on the button below).

If you’re an advanced skier or snowboarder and are passionate about creating transformational experiences for people with disabilities, we’d love to hear from you!

Send your resume and a brief introduction to hiring@oregonadaptivesports.org.

Three Gravel Club Rides Left!

There are three more chances to join OAS for Gravel Club this summer!

Remaining dates: Thursdays, August 20, September 10, and September 24.

A quick scheduling note: September dates have been changed to September 10 and 24.

Grab your spot and join us for one (or all!) of the remaining rides.

Seeking Youth Golf Clubs

We’re looking for gently used right-handed youth golf clubs to support the OAS golf program.

Interested in donating? Email info@oregonadaptivesports.org.

Whitewater SUPs for Sale!

OAS has two brand-new NRS Clean SUP boards for sale!

Designed specifically for whitewater paddling, the NRS Clean SUP features a continuous nose and tail rocker built for maneuvering through rapids and playing on the river.

Boards are available for $605 each (MSRP $1,045–$1,095).

For more information or to purchase, contact Jared at jared@oregonadaptivesports.org.

In the Community

First Chair Gala: Celebrating 30 Years of OAS

Each fall, the First Chair Gala brings together athletes, volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community partners for an unforgettable evening celebrating the impact of Oregon Adaptive Sports while raising critical funds for the year ahead.

Through OAS trailblazer stories, community connection, dinner, and a live auction, First Chair highlights what makes this community so special and helps ensure more people with disabilities can access high-quality outdoor experiences.

Guests will have the opportunity to support OAS through our live and silent auctions, paddle raises, a raffle, and other fundraising activities.

Every contribution helps provide adaptive equipment, instructor training, scholarships, and year-round outdoor recreation opportunities for people with disabilities.

We have a limited number of tickets remaining for this special evening. If you’re interested in attending, please reach out to Cara at cara@oregonadaptivesports.org

Can’t join us in person? You can still be a part of the celebration from anywhere! Online auction registration opens during the last week of September, so check back then to browse packages, place bids, and support OAS remotely.

Support First Chair Before the Event Begins:

Help Us Build an Exceptional Auction

Help us create unforgettable auction packages with:

Vacation stays

Epic outdoor adventures

One-of-a-kind experiences

Premium goods

Airline miles: Got miles? Donate your miles to OAS!

Got a fantastic idea to contribute? Email cara@oregonadaptivesports.org

Kelly Brush Foundation Readiness Survey

The Kelly Brush Foundation is conducting a research study to better understand the key drivers and barriers for people with disabilities to become active. We want to learn what supports make the biggest difference, what barriers still exist, and who helps people get started.

Eligibility: Any individual with an acquired physical disability or mobility impairment (e.g., a physical condition that occurred due to an accident, injury, surgery, amputation, stroke, or acute-onset illness).

For more information: kbf.org/2026/06/29/readinessstudy

OAS Website Survey

We’re working to improve the OAS website, and we’d love your feedback. This short survey takes less than two minutes to complete and will help us better understand what’s working well, what’s missing, and how we can create a more accessible, user-friendly experience for everyone.

oregonadaptivesports.org