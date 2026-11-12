OAS is Turning 30!

(Graphic courtesy of OAS)

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS)! We’re bringing the OAS community together for an Unofficial 90s Prom: a night of familiar faces, shared memories, and a look back at three decades of outdoor adventures.

Whether you’ve been part of OAS for 30 years or recently joined the community, you are part of this story, and we hope you’ll celebrate with us!

What’s in store for the evening? Live music from That 90s Band, complimentary tacos from Barrio Food Truck, live screen-printed anniversary merchandise, and plenty of OAS nostalgia! Plus, special Hall of Fame recognition and the public premiere of our Trailblazers film. A full cash bar will also be available, including our custom 30th Anniversary beer from Boneyard.

And don’t forget your 90s prom attire! Throwback outfits are encouraged, but not required.

Sliding-scale registration makes this celebration accessible to the entire OAS community. Choose the rate that feels right for you! Higher ticket levels help offset event costs, and additional donations can be made at checkout.

Tickets available here