OCCU Foundation Bridges Funding Gap for Redmond High School-Based Health Center

(OCCU Foundation Check Presentation to Mosaic Redmond High SBHC | Photo courtesy of Mosaic Community Health)

Mosaic Community Health, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Sisters and Madras, recently received a generous donation of $19,500 from the Oregon Community Credit Union (OCCU) Foundation. The donation supported necessary upgrades needed at the Redmond High School-Based Health Center (SBHC) to create a safe and welcoming space for students seeking support for their healthcare needs.

“Mosaic Community Health inspires OCCU and its foundation. Partnering with Mosaic’s School-Based Health Center in Redmond allows OCCU Foundation to champion youth well-being and promote accessible healthcare in this important space,” said Ron Neumann, OCCU Foundation board chair and OCCU president and CEO. “We were so impressed with Mosaic’s mission and passion that we increased our gift above the requested funding amount to meet the clinic’s remaining financial need. By supporting this cause, OCCU Foundation is helping to expand the reach and influence of Mosaic’s programs.”

Mosaic operates seven SBHCs throughout Central Oregon. In addition to medical and mental/behavioral health care, providers at Mosaic SBHCs emphasize prevention, early intervention, risk reduction and the development of healthy habits with their young patients. SBHCs are an ideal, convenient location for medical and mental health staff to collaboratively address students’ physical and mental health needs—leading to greater success in school and life. Mosaic SBHCs are open to anyone from birth through age 18; patients do not need to be a student at the school where the SBHC is located.

“Once again, I am awed by the generosity of our community in supporting our youth,” said Tamarra Harris, Mosaic Pediatrics manager. “Oregon Community Credit Union’s generous donation to the much overdue remodel of our Redmond High School-Based Health Center allowed us to complete the work and create a safe place for our patients and their families. Thank you!”

About Mosaic Community Health:

Mosaic Community Health (formerly known as Mosaic Medical) is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all.

MosaicCH.org