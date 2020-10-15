October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month  

Saving Grace is continuing to raise awareness this October as the month is nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Saving Grace aims to not only support survivors with lifesaving services, but also to educate our community and raise awareness all year long.

Saving Grace urges our local community to come together to support survivors. Local partners like Strictly Organic and OnPoint Community Credit Union have joined the It Starts With Me campaign to show their commitment to survivors. Their employees will be wearing It Starts With Me shirts throughout the month in hopes of raising awareness and sparking conversations on what is domestic violence and how we can work together to put an end to it.

With COVID-19 forcing many people to stay home, Saving Grace recognizes that this awareness month is more important than ever to be sure Central Oregonians know what services are available if they do not feel safe at home. We are here to help and encourage those who may need support and services to reach out on our confidential 24/7 Helpline (541-389-7021) and/or chatline (saving-grace.org/get-help) to connect with an advocate. We have PSAs running throughout the month in hopes of spreading that message.

For those who may be interested in participating in the It Starts With Me campaign or the Intimate Partner Violence in the Workplace: A Guide for Managers training, please reach out to lauren@saving-grace.org for more information.

saving-grace.org