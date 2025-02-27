ODE Announces Adolescent Literacy Framework

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is expanding its all-out effort to create confident and competent readers and writers with the release of Oregon’s Adolescent Literacy Framework.

The framework follows the implementation of the Early Literacy Success Initiative by providing guidance and best practices for research-based literacy instruction in middle and high school. As part of ODE’s approach to addressing the academic disparities in scholar data and outcomes, this framework is a key component in our larger vision for academic excellence for Oregon’s students.

“This statewide resource provides content for deepening educators’ understanding of the essential components of adolescent literacy,” said Dr. Charlene Williams, director of Oregon Department of Education. “I’m thrilled we can offer this resource to teachers throughout Oregon to help bolster student literacy skills in all subject areas for our middle and high schools. This is another valuable brick in the strong and growing foundation of literacy success for Oregon.”

Following the release of Oregon’s Early Literacy Framework in 2023, ODE received many requests for the development of a literacy framework to support educators who teach the roughly 309,000 Oregon public school students in middle or high school. In response to these requests and to help every scholar read and write with confidence and competence, ODE has developed Oregon’s Adolescent Literacy Framework.

Oregon’s Adolescent Literacy Framework integrates strategies for advanced language and literacy skills to meet the evolving needs of readers and writers in grades 6 through 12. It includes strategies to support students who enter middle school or high school not yet reading fluently or comprehending text at an expected level.

ODE included feedback from engagement with educators, literacy experts, and community members across Oregon. This final version of Oregon’s Adolescent Literacy Framework is informed by this feedback, in addition to the review of extensive literacy research, state and national assessment data, literacy frameworks in other states, consultation with literacy researchers, and conversations with practitioners and community partners.

Additional resources to support adolescent literacy, including a bank of online professional learning resources similar to the resources available to support Oregon’s Early Literacy Framework will be created and published throughout the year. The framework and additional supports are the latest addition to a suite of programs, materials and services dedicated to addressing the urgent need to strengthen literacy skills among Oregon’s students, ensuring they graduate prepared for college, careers, and civic life.

