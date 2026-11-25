The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) has released its Statewide Annual Report Card covering the 2025-26 school year, bringing together key information about Oregon’s public schools, students, and teachers. The annual report provides a statewide look at education trends and outcomes, helping Oregonians understand where the education system is making progress and where continued attention and support are needed.

“This year’s report shows encouraging progress in several areas, including attendance, graduation, and the number of students on track to graduate,” ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams said. “But we know that progress is not reaching every student equally, and we have more work to do. Accountability means being honest about where we are falling short, working in partnership with districts and communities, and following through with the support and action needed to ensure every student can access and benefit from a high-quality education.”

Highlights from the Report Card

The Oregon Statewide Report Card includes important education outcome data, most of which has already been released in the last year:

More students are on track to graduate: The percentage of ninth graders on track to graduate in four years increased by 0.2 percentage points to 86.8%, topping last year’s record rate.

Graduation rates increased: Oregon’s four-year graduation rate rose 1.2 percentage points to 83% for the Class of 2025.

Attendance improved: The percentage of students attending school regularly increased 1.3 percentage points to 67.8%

Oregon students speak hundreds of languages: Students across the state speak 392 unique languages, up from 379 last year.

Oregon classrooms continue to become more diverse:

Oregon classrooms continue to become more diverse: Students of color now make up 42.8% of the state’s K-12 student body, an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the previous year.

Teachers of color represent 14.3% of classroom educators, an increase of 0.2 percentage points.

Biliteracy recognition continues to grow: Oregon awarded 4,432 State Seals of Biliteracy in 2025-26, an increase of 719 from the previous year and the fifth consecutive year of growth.

Women continue to gain ground in education leadership: The percentage of women serving as school district superintendents increased 1.1 percentage points to 40.7%.

The Statewide Annual Report Card is an annual publication required by ORS 329.115. It provides information on the state of Oregon’s public schools and monitors trends among school districts and the state’s progress toward the educational goals outlined in ORS 329.015.