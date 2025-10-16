OED Employer News

We’re here to help with your Q3 payroll reports

Third quarter combined payroll reports and payments due Friday, October 31

Please submit your third quarter report electronically through your Frances Online account.

You can make your payment when you file your payroll reports through Frances’ direct connection to Revenue Online by selecting “Make a Payment with DOR.”

If you need help submitting your quarterly report or making payments, call us at 503-947-1488. You can also view this “Filing your payroll report” video on our website for a step-by-step guide.

Remember:

When submitting your reports, you must report all wages, for each employee, for each program, every quarter.

If you are a business with no payroll to report this quarter, please call 503-378-3981 to submit a no payroll report. When calling, enter your full nine-digit BIN, including the leading “0” if applicable. You can also file your no payroll report using Frances Online. You must enter 0.00 wages for Frances to recognize that a report was filed, do not leave the wages field blank.

If you have at least one employee with wages subject to Paid Leave Oregon, you must submit Paid Leave contributions, even if you are not subject to Unemployment Insurance taxes.

2026 Paid Leave Oregon contribution and Unemployment Insurance tax rates coming in November

Each November, the Oregon Employment Department notifies employers of their tax and contribution rates for the next calendar year. We will mail a letter to each employer with their 2026 rate information for both Paid Leave Oregon and Unemployment Insurance on November 15. You can also find your 2026 rate information in your Frances Online account after November 15.

Employment Law Conference registration now open!

The Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) is holding their 41st Annual Employment Law Conference on Thursday, November 6, and Friday, November 7. This year’s conference will be 100% virtual. We’re excited to share that Paid Leave Oregon will host a “Virtual Table Talks with State Agencies” session giving you a chance to connect directly with us and ask questions.

BOLI’s Employment Law conference connects employers with resources for navigating complex and often changing workplace rules. The annual event will include sessions on topics that concern Oregon employers the most: legislative updates, accommodation management, leave tracking (and help with the math!), navigating DEI, legal hiring practices, and more.

For practical insight and timely updates, don’t miss this opportunity to connect with top employment law attorneys, human resource experts, and BOLI’s Employer Assistance team.

Do you have general employment law questions?

BOLI’s Employer Assistance staff are available to answer your employment law questions: 971-361-8400 | employer.assistance@boli.oregon.gov.

Form W-2 and Form 1099 filing updates for Oregon iWire in 2026

Beginning January 2026, the Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) will require that all Form W-2 submissions, including those submitted using the DOR iWire spreadsheet, be filed through your Revenue Online account. Learn more on DOR’s Revenue Bulletins webpage.

Join WorkSource Business Services at the Governor’s Marketplace Conference and Tradeshow in Seaside on November 17

Oregon’s premiere business resource event is coming to Seaside! The Governor’s Marketplace Conference and Tradeshow brings information about public contracting opportunities and many business resources to employers across the state.

The theme of this year’s Governor’s Marketplace is “Pathways to Partnerships.” The conference will focus on creating shared prosperity across the state by strengthening partnerships between communities and state agencies, ensuring that every community has access to new opportunities.

This one-day in-person event is Monday, November 17, from 10:30am-4pm at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center. There is no charge to attend but pre-registration is highly recommended as session space is limited. Light morning refreshments and lunch will be provided at no cost. Stop by our WorkSource table, we would love to meet you!

