OED November Employer News: 2027 UI Tax, Paid Leave, Worker’s Comp Rate Info

2027 Paid Leave Oregon contribution and Unemployment Insurance tax rate information coming November 15

Each November, the Oregon Employment Department (OED) notifies employers of their tax and contribution rates for the next calendar year. We will mail a notification letter to each employer with 2027 rate information for both Paid Leave Oregon and Unemployment Insurance by Nov. 15. You can also find your 2027 rate information in your Frances Online account starting Nov. 15.

DCBS announces workers’ compensation final rates for 2027

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) recently mailed postcards to employers announcing the workers’ compensation final rates for 2027.

The Workers’ Benefit Fund (WBF) assessment rate is increasing to 2.2 cents per hour or partial hour. New in 2027 is the BOLI Expenses Fund (BEF) rate of 0.2 cents per hour worked that helps fund the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI). Together, the WBF and BEF rates equal a total assessment rate of 2.4 cents per hour worked (0.024) in 2027, of which employers must pay at least 1.2 cents per hour (0.012).

You should report these hours under the Workers’ Benefit Fund Assessment section on Form OQ through Frances Online.

In 2027, the pure premium rate will increase by an average of 2.1%. The rise is due to Senate Bill 1519 (2025) increasing benefits for workers injured on the job. Depending on your industry, you may see a larger or smaller increase, no change, or even a decrease.

In 2027, the premium assessment rate will remain at 9.8%; 9.9% for self-insured employers; 9.9% for public-sector self-insured employer groups; and 10.3% for private-sector self-insured employer groups.

For more information, contact your workers’ compensation insurer or call DCBS at 800-452-0288 (toll-free).

2026 Oregon wage information now available

Whether you’re hiring new employees, reviewing compensation, or planning for the year ahead, having current wage data can help you make informed business decisions.

The Oregon Employment Department has just released its 2026 Occupational Wage Information, featuring wage estimates for more than 750 occupations statewide, with regional data to help you compare wages and remain competitive where you do business. The data is based on survey responses from employers across Oregon and can help you better understand local labor market conditions and stay competitive when recruiting and retaining employees.

In 2026, Oregon’s average annual wage across all occupations was $74,087, or $35.62 per hour. Wages vary significantly by occupation and region, reflecting differences in industry, workforce, and cost of living. For example, the average hourly wage was $39.82 in the Portland metro area (Multnomah and Washington counties), compared with $32.75 in Central Oregon and $29.06 in Southwestern Oregon.

If you are hiring an accounting clerk for example, you can use the wage information to see what other employers are paying for similar jobs in your region. Using this information to set a competitive wage can help attract qualified applicants and fill the position faster.

Explore the full wage data in this article on OED’s QualityInfo site, to compare occupations, regions, and pay trends across Oregon.

Help your employees find health coverage during Open Enrollment

Open Enrollment for 2027 health coverage is happening now through Jan. 15, 2027! This is the time for people in Oregon to sign up, renew, or change their health insurance through Oregon’s new health insurance marketplace, Explore Health.

As an employer, you play a key role in helping your team stay healthy and financially secure. Even if you don’t offer health insurance, you can support your team by sharing information about affordable coverage options. Many people in Oregon qualify for financial help to lower their monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Employees can use the Plan Guide on ExploreHealthOR.gov to preview 2027 plans and estimate how much they could save before they apply. Free local help from certified Enrollment Partners is also available statewide.

It’s also important to know that the 2027 health coverage market includes significant changes. Both Providence and PacificSource are leaving the market in 2027, and Moda will no longer offer plans in some counties. You can learn more about these changes at orhim.info/2027planchanges. Encouraging your employees to explore their options now can help them plan for any changes.

Visit ExploreHealthOR.gov for ready-to-share resources that can help your employees get the coverage that’s right for them.