OLCC Celebrates Online Licensing Completion

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) is celebrating the implementation of a modernized, all-digital licensing platform. The Cannabis Alcohol Management Program (CAMP) provides the 230,000+ Oregonians who work in the alcohol and cannabis industries with a one-stop shop for all their licensing and permitting needs.

“Completing CAMP is a major accomplishment for the OLCC, and I’m very happy to celebrate it,” said Chair Dennis Doherty. “With this modern, all-digital system, we’ve left the world of paper behind. Now the 19,000+ businesses and their 214,000 workers in both the cannabis and alcohol industries can apply, renew, or update a license or a permit in real time and with a few clicks.”

With CAMP in place, OLCC staff can quickly review license applications and issue permits/licenses. This departure from paper-based transactions means businesses can pay for a license or permit using their preferred method, whether it’s a credit card, debit card, or an electronic funds transfer. Businesses and their employees can access information including their license/permit, update their contact information and review compliance history.

“The CAMP system has enabled the OLCC to serve Oregon businesses faster and in a more streamlined fashion. Businesses and their employees can access and update their records directly. And OLCC staff throughout Public Safety can collaborate on records in real time, improving our responsiveness and customer service,” said Executive Director Tara Wasiak. “I am grateful for the hard work of our dedicated OLCC staff and our collaboration with our industry partners. Both were central to making this project a success.”

OLCC staff worked with industry to produce a system focused on meeting the needs of Oregon businesses and its employees. To that end, it’s important to note that while the OLCC has implemented CAMP it will continue to work to maintain the system and update it to meet the ever-changing needs of the alcohol and cannabis marketplace.

On top of that, the OLCC is using this momentum to continue modernizing its distilled spirit operations to build upon the continued success of Oregon’s Way. Specifically, the agency is firing on all cylinders to update its distilled spirits program and building a new warehouse in Canby, Oregon. These investments in Oregon’s Way will enhance the OLCC’s ability to provide funding for communities statewide.

oregon.gov/olcc