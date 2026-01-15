OLCC Hosts Listening Session with Marijuana Industry

The Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission will be hosting a listening session with the regulated marijuana industry. The objective of the session is to provide the agency with a better understanding of the issues and concerns facing licensees. Additionally the session will provide an opportunity for licensees to hear from the agency on a number of topics.

The listening session will be held at OLCC’s Headquarters at 9079 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Portland, OR 97222 on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 from 1-3pm. Attendees may attend in person or remotely. The agency will present a number of topics in this session, including:

Update on seed to sale contract extension with Metrc

OLCC budget process and timeline for the 2025-2027 biennia

Burglary update

Moratorium – Process for opening a license type that falls below the per capita limit

Strategic plan update

Diversion cases – Law enforcement reports and information related to licensing and accountability

Federal reclassification of marijuana

Hemp registry update

There is no registration necessary for attendance.

A full agenda is available on the OLCC website, and information on attending remotely is available on the OLCC website.

