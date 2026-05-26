OLCC Licensed 1,168 New Hospitality Businesses in 2025

Last year, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) licensed 1,168 new Oregon hospitality businesses. This included 879 new bars and restaurants and 110 new businesses producing Oregon-made beer, wine, cider, and spirits. The hospitality market also saw 14,939 businesses renew their annual licenses in 2025.

In 2026, this trend has continued, as the agency has approved 588 licenses over the course of the past five months. The OLCC recognizes the vitality of the hospitality industry and its beneficial impact to Oregon’s economy and identity.

“Employing over 120,000 Oregonians, the hospitality industry is one of our state’s most powerful employment engines,” noted OLCC Chair Dennis Doherty. “At the OLCC, our mission is to support the responsible businesses that make up this vibrant sector and that contribute so much to our state.”

The OLCC’s licensing staff work with large and small businesses across the state to ensure the licensing process is efficient and effective. Recently, the Portland Trailblazers NBA franchise was sold to a new owner which required changes to their license to sell alcoholic beverages. The OLCC staff worked with their new ownership to ensure that licensed representatives were updated so that there was no gap in the service at the Moda Center which is Oregon’s largest venue holding over 153 events last year.

“As a business owner with bars and restaurants in Oregon, Washington, and California, I have firsthand experience with the difference that Oregon’s Way makes. It is much less expensive to get a license in Oregon and there is much less red tape to cut through. I especially appreciate how collaborative OLCC staff are. They don’t start from the place of ‘You can’t do that.’ Instead, they adopt the approach of ‘Let’s work together to figure this out.’ That is pretty remarkable,” said Commissioner Kurt Huffman, who owns ChefStable, which partners with chefs to help them build their dream restaurants and has helped open over 100 restaurants in Oregon, Washington, and California over the past 18 years.

OLCC license investigators don’t just issue licenses, they often help adapt licenses to meet changes businesses are undergoing throughout the year. This past year the Tierra de Lobos winery was looking to move from the Dalles to Hood River. An OLCC license investigator informed them they didn’t need to apply for a new regular winery license. Instead, they could apply for a ‘free’ additional location license for Hood River instead.

“I was pleasantly surprised working with my license investigator who was willing to go the extra mile,” said Tierra de Lobos owner Adolfo Ochaeta. “It even felt like he was excited to help a small business like Tierra de Lobos save money by educating me on how wineries can get an additional location added to their license at no additional cost. This route made more sense and enabled our winery to open our new location in Hood River.”

On top of working with the hospitality industry, the OLCC is ramping up for more events as Oregonians and tourists prepare to enjoy the beautiful Oregon summer. Each year the OLCC works with non-profits, wineries, breweries and cities statewide to license and guide special events that serve alcohol.

“Last year, the OLCC approved 9,843 special events which included beer festivals, wine tasting events, fundraisers, and concerts,” said Tara Wasiak, OLCC executive director. “We’re happy to support our state’s festival culture and ensure that everyone has an enjoyable and safe time.”

As summer approaches, the OLCC encourages event organizers to start planning ahead for any events that may require a license to sell alcohol. It’s important to remember that events take time to plan and often require local approval. Oregon’s hospitality industry is a major cornerstone of Oregon’s identity and the OLCC wants to support your success.

oregonsway.olcc.state.or.us