Old Mill Announces Opening of Regal Cinemas & More

The big-screen experience is back as Regal Old Mill ScreenX and IMAX reopens this Friday, August 28. Regal will be showing a mix of new films like The New Mutants, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Unhinged, as well as classics such as Rocky, The Lord of Rings and Shrek. Oh, and classic films are just $5!

(Note, be sure to set your location as Bend when you link to Regal’s schedule.)

To view the full listing of films, please click here:

regmovies.com/theatres/regal-old-mill-imax

Tuesday just got a whole lot better!

Pastini is introducing a new way to kick the week off right: Now you can enjoy 20 percent off Takeout Orders Online every Tuesday. It’s called Takeout Tuesday, and we think you’ll call it wonderful. Orders must be placed online at pastini.com/tuesdays, then select Pastini Bend (sorry, not available for phone-in orders or delivery). Sign up for Pastini’s easy online ordering and order your favorites for takeout today.



Available for pickup orders placed online only on Tuesdays. Excludes wine, lunch specials and family meals. Not valid with any other offer. Limited offer available through 2020. Not available for delivery or phone in orders.



Order here: app.tableup.com

Chalk the Vote!

The Deschutes Historical Museum and the Deschutes Public Library invite you to this fun, easy-to-socially-distance activity taking place this week (August 24-29).

Today, August 26, is the centennial of the 19th Amendment (aka Women’s Equality Day). Create your own chalk tribute to our precious right to vote!

Use your own space or a business space (make sure to get permission first) and, using the text of your favorite voting amendment, chalk your message to the world. Be creative, add flair and have fun.

You can also join us at the Deschutes Historical Museum today up until 4pm to chalk the sidewalks around the museum! We provide the chalk, you provide the inspiration. Be sure to bring your mask.

Two Nights of Music at Greg’s Grill This Week

Come get your live music fix at Greg’s Grill tonight on one of the best outdoor patios in town. Soul’d Out will perform from 5:30-7:30pm tonight (August 26).

Sephora Opens Friday!

Celebrate Sephora’s grand opening this Friday, August 28, in the Old Mill District.

Visit any time during opening weekend, Friday through Sunday, and get a scratch card with any purchase. Prizes include Sephora gift cards up to $100, limited-edition Sephora Hello! Boxes and Sephora Collection favorites.

Beauty Insiders also get a complimentary Sephora Limited Edition Tote Bag with any $100 in-store purchase. Read more here: facebook.com/events.

