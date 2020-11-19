Old Mill District Announces Kathy Deggendorfer as 2020-2021 Winter Artist

(Photo | Courtesy of The Old Mill District)

The Old Mill District commissioned local artist Kathy Deggendorfer to create its annual winter artwork, which is featured on the cover of the Old Mill District’s Winter Guide, as well as on ornaments, banners, kiosk posters, billboards and in printed pieces throughout Central Oregon. Deggendorger describes her vibrant watercolor paintings as whimsical representations of her life, and is inspired by the colors and textures of her surroundings. Her 2020 holiday artwork offers a unique perspective of the District, and the iconic Pilot Butte, smokestacks and No Caulks Allowed sculpture, included for the first time.

“When I was asked to create the art for this year, I decided to include the view looking East — the river, Pilot Butte and all of the great shops needed some recognition,” says Deggendorfer. “The shops and restaurants of the Old Mill District are covered in snow to depict the transformation of the land from industrial to a shared space for people to enjoy the beauty of the river setting.”

Deggendorger moved to Bend in 1973 when the Brooks Scanlon Mill was still a bustling industrial area and the economic center of the community. She now lives on a ranch just outside of Sisters, Oregon where she specializes in watercolor paintings, fabric design and hand painted tiles. Deggendorfer has a dynamic and successful career and her work is collected throughout the Pacific Northwest. In 2008, she was selected to create the Oregon State ornament for the White House Christmas tree, and her one man show “Painting Oregon’s Harvest” (curated by the High Desert Museum) has been traveling throughout Oregon’s regional museums for the past five years. To learn more about Deggendorfer and view more of her artwork, visit KathyDeggendorfer.com.

“Each year, a different local artist is commissioned to create exclusive holiday artwork for the Old Mill District,” says Carrie Ramoz, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “We are so proud to partner with Kathy and share her unique perspective of our beautiful district with all of Central Oregon.”

Limited-edition ornaments featuring Deggendorfer’s painting are available for purchase at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

oldmilldistrict.com