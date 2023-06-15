Old Mill Father’s Day Edition

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Celebrate Rad Dads

The Old Mill District has ideas and the goods to help you give dad an adventure he’ll remember. From outdoorsy fun at Confluence Fly Shop and REI to grilling magic at Savory Spice Shop and dinner dates, to concert tickets to see their favorite artist at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, hook pops up with the ultimate Father’s Day gift!

License to Grill

Savory Spice Shop License to Grill spice set feels especially appropriate as awesome dads deserve awesome spices. Whether the menu is steak, chicken, fish or veggies, he’ll have everything necessary to grill up a killer meal.

River Toe Dipping

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe can outfit the whole crew to maximize a day of fun floating in the sun! Utilize their park and float rental option so all you have to do is sunscreen up and float on.

Father’s Day Feast

Pastini has cooked up a scrumptious deal for dads and grads! Serving scratch-made pasta, salad and desserts all Father’s Day weekend, Pastini is also offering a delicious gift card deal — order $75 in Pastini gift cards online and get a $15 Pastini gift card for you!

Central Oregon Pride

Queer Creators’ Collective invite all to a community-filled event full of great food, vendors, beverages, entertainment and activities. Come meet new people, make some friends, celebrate in laughter, and be welcomed just as you are. This year’s event is at Central Oregon Community College Saturday, June 24 from 11am to 5pm.

