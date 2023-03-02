Old Mill Updates — Bend Happens Here

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

First Friday Art Walk

Old Mill District art studios, galleries and a host of shops join to celebrate the dawn of a new month, season sometimes, by way of First Friday Art Walk! This Friday, March 3 from 3pm to 6pm sip samples from Va Piano Vineyards, Evoke Winery and Altitude Beverages while strolling through creative creations throughout the district.

The Equilux

Tumalo Art Co. opens their group exhibit “Equilux” this Friday. Equilux means “equal light” in Latin and describes a little-known event that happens twice a year when day and night reach a perfect balance of 12 hours each. Art in many mediums and sizes will be on display showcasing the effect of light and dark on the land and objects.

In Real Life

The Stacks Art Studios and Gallery will have something special this First Friday! The collective of artists will each take turns adding to a painting in real-time, a true window into the world of their unique creative processes offering those who stroll through genuine entertainment.

Acrylic Abstract

CycleBar Bend hosts Bend-based, Seattle-born artist Lindsey John this First Friday Art Walk. Specializing in acrylic realistic and abstract techniques, Lindsey’s paintings remind us that while homocentric tendencies have artificially separated humankind from nature, we are not only in nature, but of it.

Object + Spirit

High Desert Museum opens Object + Spirit: The Life and Story of Plateau Objects in Museum Collections Thursday, March 16. Items created by Indigenous Plateau artists are imbued with the spirit of their maker and have ongoing connections to contemporary communities. Join Phillip Cash Cash, Ph.D., (Weyíiletpuu/Cayuse, Niimíipuu/Nez Perce) and Professor Michael Holloman (Colville Confederated Tribes) in a discussion about living Plateau objects and museums.

