Oliver Lemon’s MEGA MEAT Marketing Sizzles at National Grocers Awards

(Lauren Redman and Joe Anzaldo Receiving Award | Photo courtesy of Every Idea Marketing)

The National Grocers Association (NGA) presented Oliver Lemon’s/Terrebonne with two Creative Choice Awards on February 25 at its annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. NGA’s networking, education, and awards event invites thousands of food industry manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, executives, and service providers to engage with their peers, learn about merchandising, and show off their marketing chops.

Oliver Lemon’s received awards in two categories: first place in “Innovations in Integrated Media” and honorable mention in “Fresh: Meat/Seafood” advertising, both of which reflected the store’s annual MEGA MEAT sale’s marketing efforts. Promoting savings of 30- to 50 percent or more off regular prices, this event draws long lines of shoppers in anticipation of a full-sized, refrigerated semi-trailer full of chicken, pork, and beef products. By advertising with the tagline, It’s Fill-Your-Freezer Fantastic!, Oliver Lemon’s “steaked” its claim, so to speak, across local print, radio, email, social media and in-store signage, with one cheeky radio spot cutting to the meat of the matter by cautioning shoppers with the threat of dining alone (“You don’t win friends with salad!”).

“Our customers rely on this event to fill their freezers for the year, so we knew that strategic, consistent advertising would be key to skyrocketing sales,” said Lauren Redman, CEO and president of Rudy’s Markets Inc., Oliver Lemon’s parent company. “We’re thrilled to be recognized for our creative approach to advertising this extravaganza that yielded nearly 17 times a ‘normal’ week’s worth of meat sales, but it couldn’t have happened without our beloved customers. We’re so grateful for their consistent encouragement and patronage.”

Over the years, NGA has honored Rudy’s Markets, which owns both Oliver Lemon’s stores plus Newport Avenue Market in Bend, Oregon, with multiple awards for their community-focused and results-driven campaigns. By partnering with Every Idea Marketing and utilizing a creative, targeted, and whimsical advertising approach, these stores continue to reign among local customers while also capturing national recognition.

NGA’s Creative Choice Award winners are selected based on the innovation, ingenuity, and community engagement that impact sales, benefit consumers, and capture attention. For these 2024 awards, supermarket hopefuls across the country submitted over 300 entries spanning 10 categories and were judged on their creativity and effectiveness by a panel of industry experts.

About Oliver Lemon’s:

Since opening its flagship grocery store in 1976, Rudy’s Markets Inc. have been the No. 1 choice of foodies in Central Oregon. Today, Rudy’s Markets operates three locally founded, 100% employee-owned specialty grocery stores in Central Oregon (Newport Avenue Market in Bend, and Oliver Lemon’s in Sisters and Terrebonne), offering shoppers locally grown produce, freshly made deli salads and take-out, and unique kitchen items and gifts among more traditional grocery items. These stores support local producers and provide an expansive selection of high-quality, in-demand food and beverage items, including 600 varieties of craft beer.

About Every Idea Marketing:

Founded in 1991, Every Idea Marketing is Central Oregon’s longest established marketing agency, known for award-winning creative and results-driven marketing services. As a full-service agency Every Idea provides strategic planning, design, public relations, digital, and social media marketing. From its origins over 30 years ago through its expansive performance today, Every Idea thrives on creating strong partnerships and producing powerful business results for Northwest companies. Rudy’s Markets Inc. has been a treasured client of Every Idea’s for over 20 years.

oliverlemons.com • newportavemarket.com • www.every-idea.com