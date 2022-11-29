On December 15, the City Club of Central Oregon will host On the Margins In Our Towns — an interactive forum on houselessness across Central Oregon. This will be an engaging dialogue amongst participants supporting an understanding of the causes and conditions that are keeping so many unsheltered. This forum will emphasize table conversation. This is a chance to gather as a community and ask deep questions concerning this complex issue.

“The causes and conditions driving houselessness are complex. Understanding these circumstances—especially direct impacts to those living unsheltered, will be the focus of an interactive forum hosted by City Club of Central Oregon. This will be a different kind of City Club. Please join fellow community members as we work with your questions in small group conversations with experts. Reimagining our community in relationship and response to this close-to-home crisis promises to be a memorable discussion,” said Ruth Williamson, City Club board member.

Join City Club on December 15 for this important discussion.

On the Margins in Our Towns: An Interactive Discussion on Local Houselessness in Central Oregon

When: December 15, 2022

Time: 11:30am-1pm

Where: In-Person at the Riverhouse Convention Center

Register here: cityclubco.org

About City Club of Central Oregon:

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

cityclubco.org