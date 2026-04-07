On the Runway for a Cause, COCC’s Fashion Show Raising Funds for Clothing Resource

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Now in its fifth year of championing sustainability and supporting free clothing resources for students, the Earth Day Fashion Show of Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University-Cascades will take place at 6pm on Friday, April 17, in the Bend campus’s Wille Hall. Registration is required in advance; visit cocc.edu/departments/student-life/clothing-connection.

Modeling donated clothing and accessories from COCC’s Clothing Connection, student and staff models will walk the runway to celebrate Earth Day and benefit the free clothing service for students of COCC and OSU-Cascades. General admission tickets are suggested at $10, but students can reserve a seat for free.

The event will also feature a pop-up shop of resale vendors, 4:30-6pm, in the Coats Campus Center. Vendors include Midnight Sky Lavender Farm, ReCoHere Coop, Rubbish Renewed, Truffle Pig Trading Co. and Fashion for Everyone.

The Clothing Connection — with its main location on COCC’s Bend campus but with apparel also available at the Madras, Prineville and Redmond campuses — accepts new and gently used clothing donations, from casual to professional, in excellent, freshly washed condition.

COCC started its free clothing program in 2016 as a way to help students acquire items to dress for job interviews, class practicums and the workplace.

For more information on the Earth Day Fashion Show, contact clothingconnection@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu