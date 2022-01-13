ONDA Event — High Desert Speaker Series

Oregon Natural Desert Association (ONDA) High Desert Speaker Series: Reclaiming Conservation on February 15.

Kicking off ONDA’s 2022 High Desert Speaker Series is a conversation with filmmaker Faith E. Briggs. This talk will feature a screening of her short film This Land and Faith’s personal story as a budding “conservationist” working through a cultural lens, weaving in reflections on people, entry points to conservation movements and place.

Date of Event:

February 15, 2022 | 5:30-7pm

Ticket Information: Free

Event URL: onda.org/event/reclaiming-conservation

Contact Information:

onda@onda.org | 541-330-2638

onda.org