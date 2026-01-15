One Dinner. Lifelong Impact.

When local food meets fine dining, a new kind of connection is born.

What happens when one unforgettable dinner leads a premier restaurant to change its menu… permanently?

That’s the impact of Central Oregon Locavore’s Meet Your Farmer Dinner series, which returns to Bos Taurus Steakhouse on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, featuring a curated four-course experience with Pioneer Ranch’s celebrated wagyu hybrid beef.

Following the first collaboration between Locavore and Bos Taurus, the restaurant was so impressed with the quality and integrity of Pioneer Ranch products that they permanently added the ranch to their supplier list, proof that when farmers and chefs meet around a shared table, change happens.

This Isn’t Just a Dinner — It’s a Model for the Future of Local Food

Each course in the January event tells the story of the land, the animal, and the people behind the plate, from delicately sliced carpaccio to slow-braised short ribs and a farm-inspired dessert that honors every step of the journey.

“Locavore isn’t just selling food,” says Nicolle Timm-Branch, executive director of Central Oregon Locavore. “We’re building a movement; one that helps local food survive, scale, and thrive. These dinners are where it all comes together: connection, storytelling, flavor, and real economic impact for our region’s producers.”

A “Category of One” in the Local Food Landscape

Central Oregon Locavore is not your average nonprofit or market it’s a category-defining model designed to hold the future of local food through real retail, community participation, and producer-first economics. The Meet Your Farmer series is one way Locavore moves everyday people from shoppers to advocates turning meals into movements.

“At the end of the day, it’s about relationships,” says Hector Sanchez, culinary director of Bos Taurus. “Our diners want to know their food has a story and with Pioneer Ranch, we found incredible quality and a connection worth building on. That’s why we kept them on our menu.”

Event Details:

What: Meet Your Farmer Dinner, A Locavore + Bos Taurus Collaboration

When: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 4-9pm

Where: Bos Taurus Steakhouse, 163 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend

Tickets: Available through Bos Taurus reservations or ExploreTock ($100 per person + gratuity) Bos Taurus

Ticket Includes:

– Four-course wagyu dinner featuring Pioneer Ranch

– Optional wine pairings and craft cocktails

– Face-to-face connection with the farmers behind the meal

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore is a nonprofit marketplace and movement working to protect and promote local food systems through curated retail, community education, and events that bring people closer to the source of their food. With over 16 years of impact, Locavore is the only model in the region designed to make local food economically viable and culturally central.

About Bos Taurus Steakhouse:

Bos Taurus is a chef-driven steakhouse in the heart of downtown Bend, known for its elevated approach to sourcing, cooking, and hospitality. The restaurant specializes in rare and premium cuts, with a focus on local, seasonal ingredients and intentional dining experiences.

centraloregonlocavore.org • bostaurussteak.com