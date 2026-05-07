One in Four Americans Now Live in Community Associations

(Graphic courtesy of Community Association Institute)

The 2025 U.S. National and State Statistical Review offers a fresh look at the scope and scale of HOAs, condominiums, and cooperatives across the country.

Why it Matters:

1 in 4 Americans—78.1 million residents—now live in community associations.

6 million housing unitsare part of an HOA, condo, or co-op—representing 81% of new homes sold.

373,000 associationsnationwide, with an estimated 374,000–377,000 in 2026.

$13.1 trillionin home value tied to these communities.

caionline.org