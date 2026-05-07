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One in Four Americans Now Live in Community Associations

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(Graphic courtesy of Community Association Institute)

The 2025 U.S. National and State Statistical Review offers a fresh look at the scope and scale of HOAs, condominiums, and cooperatives across the country.
Why it Matters:

  • 1 in 4 Americans78.1 million residents—now live in community associations.
  • 6 million housing unitsare part of an HOA, condo, or co-op—representing 81% of new homes sold.
  • 373,000 associationsnationwide, with an estimated 374,000–377,000 in 2026.
  • $13.1 trillionin home value tied to these communities.

U.S. National Data, 2025 HOA Data

caionline.org

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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