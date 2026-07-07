One in Ten Deschutes County Residents Access Services Through Deschutes Children’s Foundation Campuses

One in ten people in Deschutes County access services through a Deschutes Children’s Foundation (DCF) campus.

That staggering number represents nearly 21,000 children and family members who accessed services through DCF’s four campuses in 2025 alone. Behind every visit is a story: a parent seeking support, a child receiving critical services, a family navigating a crisis, or a young person ﬁnding the resources they need to thrive.

Through campuses in Bend, Redmond, and La Pine, Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides space and support where 23 nonproﬁt partners work together to meet the growing needs of children and families across Central Oregon. From healthcare and counseling to early childhood education, family support, advocacy, and youth services, DCF partners are meeting rising demand every day.

“It’s often eye-opening for folks to learn that one in ten residents in Deschutes County access services through our campuses,” said Cassi MacQueen, executive director of Deschutes Children’s Foundation. “But behind that number are real children and families. Our nonproﬁt partners are showing up for our community every single day.”

As demand continues to rise, community support remains essential. One opportunity to help is The Big Dill, Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s second annual pickleball fundraiser on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Widgi Creek Pickleball Club.

The event welcomes players of all skill levels for a day of fun, connection, raffle prizes, and a silent auction, with proceeds supporting DCF’s mission and the thousands of children and families served each year.

“Behind every number is a child or family seeking support and a brighter future,” said Stephanie Powell, Development Manager for Deschutes Children’s Foundation. “The Big Dill is an opportunity to come together and help ensure these services remain available for the families who need them most.”

Community members can register to play, become a sponsor, donate auction items, volunteer, or make a gift to support children and families across Central Oregon.

About Deschutes Children’s Foundation:

Since 1990, Deschutes Children’s Foundation has provided the space and support where nonproﬁts succeed at helping children and families. Through four nonproﬁt campuses in Bend, Redmond, and La Pine DCF brings together 23 nonproﬁt partners serving nearly 21,000 children and family members each year.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org