One Week Until Big Ponderoo’s Free Kick-Off Concert

(Photos courtesy of SFFPresents)

We’re just one week away from the FREE Big Ponderoo kick-off concert on Thursday, June 25 at Village Green Park!

Enjoy performances from Wolf Jett with their feel-good “Cosmic Mountain Music” before The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. takes the stage for a high-energy blast of Mardi Gras Indian rhythms to get everyone moving.

P.S. If you haven’t snagged your Big Ponderoo tickets yet, don’t wait — Weekend Passes and Saturday-only tickets are almost gone!

This is an all-ages event. No wristband required!

More Concert Info

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+ Art Activities for the Young & Young at Heart!

Bring the whole family for a celebration of creativity and community! Attendees of all ages can explore a variety of hands-on art stations, from creating personalized keepsakes and wearable art to contributing to collaborative community projects. Using colorful, upcycled, and natural materials, participants can express their creativity through crafting, drawing, decorating, and group art experiences that celebrate music, nature, kindness, and connection.

Don’t Forget to Bring a Cup!

As part of our initiative Towards Zero Waste, we don’t provide disposable cups for beverages at the festival. All adult ticket holders will receive a free pint cup at check-in.

If you are only coming to the free event, we will have 12-oz recyclable cups available for use. However, we strongly encourage you to bring a past SFFP-branded 16-oz cup to help us reach our sustainability goals

sffpresents.org