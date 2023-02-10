Online Casino Industry Continues to Thrive

Online gambling is more popular than ever before. Online casino games are attracting all kinds of players in the US. It has become an industry that keeps on growing and growing. Studies predict that it will continue to do so.

It’s nothing new that US consumers like to gamble. They have done so for a long time. But since 2018, it’s become much easier to gamble online after the federal regulations got turned over. Not long after, consumers had to face the restrictions of lockdowns during the pandemic. The pandemic, the new laws, and digitization has meant a continued increase in online gambling in the US. Today, it is a thriving industry that is predicted to keep on growing.

States all over the US have legalized gambling to a great extent in recent years. Many are legalizing online casinos and sports betting, while some have legalized one or the other. It has meant a much broader selection for a much wider audience. Today, there are so many online casinos to choose from that online gamblers need to spend some time finding the best ones. A good way to do that is to read reviews and check out a guide to find the best US online casino . This is important in a highly competitive market like the US online casino market today.

Expected to continue to rise

It’s no surprise that the lockdowns during the pandemic had a big impact on the number of online players. Every gambler had to go online if they wanted to play casino games, and at the same time, people had a lot of time on their hands and were looking for entertainment. But even though the pandemic has lifted its grip on society , the online casino industry is expected to continue its rise. Just like it has done so the last couple of years. Some studies predict the CAGR to be 17,34% towards 2027. Whether it’s going to be such a massive increase, only time will tell. But there is no doubt that the industry will continue to grow in the coming years.

Sports Betting is also fast-growing

It’s not only online casinos that are growing extensively. Another popular type of online gambling, sports betting, is booming in the US . This is particularly the younger sports fan that has taken a liking to this type of gambling – and not just in the US but all over the world.

Since many states have legalized online sports betting, it has become the fastest-growing type of online gambling. It’s usually players who are already fans of particular sports who decide that they want to make the games more exciting by betting. Then many figure out that sports betting is entertaining, and they start to bet on a wider range of sports. In 2021 the amount bet on sports in the US was almost $52 billion. This is a number that’s going to double itself many times in the coming years making this an even bigger part of the sports betting industry.