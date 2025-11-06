Online Child Trafficking Rising Pandemic

Nonprofit In Our Backyard leads a mission to discuss and address the online trafficking risks for youth. In Central Oregon, a man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl he met online. Across the country, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released its 2025 report prematurely this year due to the alarming child trafficking reports increasing more than tenfold and online enticement nearly doubling since 2024. This is a wake-up call that the risks to children and families are increasing in their own homes. Prevention starts with education. Cheryl Csiky, Executive Director and child survivor for IOB, leads law enforcement efforts for the upcoming Super Bowl and explains that this prevention is the answer. “The City of Bend started with a Proclamation in January. Together at Disco Rodeo, we can take a stand, empower our communities, and celebrate pathways to freedom.”

Whether you’re rocking cowboy boots or a groovy get-up, your presence protects youth in Central Oregon!

The Annual Freedom Fundraiser, DISCO RODEO, is hosted by Radio KQUAK DJ Dave Clemens on Friday, November 7 at 5pm at the Eagle Mountain Event Center. DJ Dave Clemens of KQAK Radio will be bringing the beat for you to boot, scoot, and groove! An evening filled with fun and purpose. Imagine a trip to Bali for $200! The event raffle offers a trip to the paradise of your choosing! National Survivor Speaker Jay Benke will share education from the frontlines.

$50 dinner, tickets available at InOurBackyard.org.

Support empowers over 15,000 Oregonian youth through prevention.

5pm: Champagne & Hors d’Oeuvres

Lobby Exhibit: 16 Years of Freedom

6pm: Dinner & Program

8:45pm: Final Drawing for Pick Your Paradise Raffle

Reference: missingkids.org/blog/2025/spike-in-online-crimes-against-children-a-wake-up-call

In Our Backyard (IOB) is a national nonprofit anti-trafficking leader with more than 15 years of experience in the fight against sex and labor trafficking. Through its efforts, IOB empowers communities to prevent trafficking and creates actionable pathways to freedom.

inourbackyard.org