Online gambling industry thrives as a result of lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has had disastrous effects to economies around the world. Aside from the catastrophic health implications, resulting in huge numbers of lives being lost, the economic impact of the virus on both business and individuals alike has been extreme. Britain is witnessing its biggest global recession on record, and other economies around the world are seeing something similar. With businesses closing, trading ceasing, and people not being able to leave their homes – the core fundamentals of supply and demand have been hampered, with devastating impacts.

That said, people remaining at home has caused one industry to see a boom in its trading. Entirely geared up for the online sector, as this is where most of its revenue comes from, the online gambling world has thrived. Whilst sporting events have been cancelled and postponed, leading to sports betting taking a drastic hit, some of the vertical products in the niche have seen a significant rise in their user and revenue trends.

Online casinos, poker and bingo have seen rises like no other. The former, in fact, up to 400%. Sportsbook players have been successfully sold into online casino products, with online slots, blackjack, roulette and card games seeing the greatest player number increases. This provides the clearest indication yet – those that were geared up for the online space were the most likely to come out of the pandemic the best.

A simple Google Trend analysis shows us this data in more detail. 400% more people searched the term ‘online casino’ in the last month of lockdown compared to the month preceding it. Furthermore, there has been a 380% surge in terms that appear to relate to self-excluded players looking to play again during this time period – a resource which is useful at Casinos not on Gamstop. And indeed, on the gamstop theme, the body has seen more enquiries during lockdown that in ever has before – likely as a result of people being bored at home and unable to occupy their time in ways that they usually would.

Excellent preparation, a keen eye for cross selling and up selling – the gambling industry has thrived as a result. Other industries could take note as it is those who were most unprepared that saw the most devastating effects and given the extent of the damage caused by the virus, one could only imagine that recovery will be a long and difficult road.