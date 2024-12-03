ONPA Expands Statewide Contest to Include Idaho & Washington Starting in 2025

The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association (ONPA) is excited to announce a significant change to its prestigious statewide newspaper contest, effective in 2025. Starting next year, ONPA will open the contest to include newspapers from neighboring Idaho and Washington states, creating a larger regional competition. As part of this expansion, the revamped contest will be called the Pacific NW News Publishing Contest.

This decision comes as part of ONPA’s ongoing effort to foster collaboration, increase regional recognition, and promote excellence in journalism across the Pacific Northwest. By including Idaho and Washington, the contest will create a more dynamic platform for showcasing outstanding journalism, innovation, and storytelling from the entire region.

“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of this contest,” said ONPA Executive Director Laurie Hieb. “This expansion reflects the interconnectedness of the Pacific Northwest news landscape, and we look forward to seeing the best work from Idaho, Oregon, and Washington newspapers. The launch of the Pacific NW News Publishing Contest will provide newspapers with new opportunities for recognition and encourage high-quality reporting across our states.”

The Pacific NW News Publishing Contest will feature a wide range of categories across news, features, photography, advertising, and digital content. With the addition of Idaho and Washington, participating newspapers will now have an even greater platform to showcase the hard work and dedication of their staff. Readers can also expect to see a broader diversity of perspectives represented in the competition.

The contest will officially open for entries during the first week of February 2025. Winners will be announced at Oregon’s Summer Convention at a special awards luncheon, which will be held at the Boulder Event Center in Lebanon, Oregon, on July 18, 2025. The event is open to all.

Additionally, there are discussions happening about rotating the awards event amongst the states each year, providing an opportunity for each participating state — Oregon, Idaho, and Washington—to host the prestigious celebration in future years.

Further details regarding contest categories, submission deadlines, and eligibility guidelines will be released in the coming month. ONPA encourages all eligible newspapers in Oregon, Idaho, and Washington to participate and be a part of this exciting new chapter in regional journalism.

For more information, please contact Laurie Hieb at laurie@orenews.com.

About Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association:

The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association (ONPA) is a non-profit trade organization representing newspapers in Oregon. ONPA serves its members by advocating for the newspaper industry, providing educational resources, and promoting excellence in journalism.

