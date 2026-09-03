OnPoint Community Credit Union Donates $30,000 to Support Wildfire Relief

As wildfires burn over 2.5 million acres in Oregon and Southwest Washington, OnPoint Community Credit Union has donated $30,000 to three organizations providing wildfire relief throughout the region.

The credit union contributed $10,000 each to the American Red Cross, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the GoWest Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, which are providing immediate assistance to those affected by wildfires.

“Wildfires have had a significant impact on communities in our region, including places where our members and employees live and work,” said Rob Stuart, president and chief executive officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “During times like these, working together to help our neighbors is more important than ever. We are grateful for these organizations providing critical resources and proud to support their work helping those impacted by these devastating wildfires.”

OnPoint’s contributions will help address both the immediate and ongoing needs of those affected by wildfires. The American Red Cross is providing emergency shelter, meals and relief supplies. The GoWest Foundation Disaster Relief Fund provides financial assistance to credit union employees, board members and volunteers affected by natural disasters. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs established a wildfire recovery fund to assist community members affected by the Bench Fire. The donation will help provide resources for ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“For our people, this land is more than acres—it’s the fish, the water, the foods that have sustained us for generations. These are the gifts from the Creator that we’re responsible for protecting,” said Edward R. Henderson, secretary-treasurer/CEO of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. “We’re grateful for OnPoint’s support as we work to restore what was lost.”

OnPoint is encouraging its members and the community to join them in donating to the relief efforts. To learn more about these organizations or to contribute, visit the American Red Cross, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and GoWest Foundation Disaster Relief Fund.

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