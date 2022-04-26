OnPoint Community Credit Union Pledges $100K to Four Local Organizations Protecting the Pacific Northwest Environment

(Photo | Courtesy of OnPoint Community Credit Union)

In honor of Earth Day 2022, OnPoint Community Credit Union will donate $100,000 to four Oregon and Southwest Washington organizations on the front lines of protecting our local environment. The credit union will make a total of four $25,000 donations to SOLVE Oregon, The Nature Conservancy of Oregon, The Freshwater Trust and Forth. These donations build upon OnPoint’s Green Horizons initiative that launched in April 2021 to empower members and employees to make greener choices.

“As climate change and economic uncertainty continue to impact the well-being of our communities, we are proud to grow our commitment to a greener future with robust efforts that match the urgency of the moment,” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint president and CEO. “Affordability has historically been a barrier to going green. We look forward to continuing our investment and offering programs that make eco-friendly choices easier, and supporting environmental organizations committed to protecting and restoring local lands and waters vital to our survival.”

In addition to making donations to environmentally focused organizations, OnPoint’s Green Horizons initiative seeks to build a more environmentally and financially sustainable future for all by:

Providing members with special rate discounts on electric or hybrid vehicles and solar panels.

Offering employees telecommuting programs, environmental education and volunteer opportunities.

Partnering with KGW 8 on its Good Energy campaign to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change, support eco-friendly organizations and encourage the public to help.

Special Rate Discounts

OnPoint’s Green Auto Discount offers 0.25 percent¹ Annual Percentage Rate off auto loan rates for new or used electric or hybrid vehicles financed through OnPoint. People in the market for an electric or hybrid vehicle can also find additional incentives through Oregon, Washington and federal programs.

OnPoint’s Green Horizons Initiative is also making it more affordable for homeowners to produce their own solar electricity. When homeowners apply for an EquityFlex Line of Credit for home improvements, they can fix a portion of their line of credit for the purchase of solar panels and receive a 0.25 percent² discount off the EquityFlex Fixed Portion APR. Homeowners can find even more savings by looking at incentives and rebate programs in Oregon and Washington.

Supporting Environmentally Focused Organizations

In addition to special rate discounts, OnPoint will donate $100,000 to four nonprofits committed to conservation in Oregon. Each organization will receive a $25,000 donation, including The Nature Conservancy in Oregon, SOLVE Oregon, The Freshwater Trust and Forth.

The Nature Conservancy in Oregon (TNC) brings people together to solve the most significant conservation challenges of our time. In 2021, OnPoint Green Horizons donated up to $250 to TNC for every approved electric or hybrid vehicle loan. OnPoint approved 1,474 green auto loans last year, resulting in a donation of $226,750. The donation has supported a range of TNC’s projects, including increasing the pace and scale of forest restoration, employing adaptation strategies to ensure vibrant and resilient coastal communities and sustainable fisheries and protecting existing soil and underground carbon in Eastern Oregon.

“OnPoint’s donation exceeded our expectations and provided essential support for our most critical projects,” said Jim Desmond, State Director of The Nature Conservancy in Oregon. “Keeping our communities healthy and protecting Oregon’s special places is a collaborative effort, and we are grateful for OnPoint’s continued support.

SOLVE Oregon brings diverse communities together to improve the health and safety of Oregon’s neighborhoods and natural areas, including the coast, rivers, parks and forests. OnPoint has donated $9,500 to SOLVE clean-up events over the past two years, which organizes individuals and communities across Oregon to help remove litter from city streets and marine debris from beaches that can endanger wildlife and negatively impact water quality.

“Partnering with organizations like OnPoint helps us ensure we can continue to protect the health of our communities,” said Kris Carico, chief executive officer of SOLVE Oregon. “We look forward to growing our partnership in years to come as the threat to our environment becomes more urgent.”

The Freshwater Trust is the largest restoration-focused organization in the Pacific Northwest and the second-largest conservation group based in Oregon. Since 1983, The Freshwater Trust has protected and restored our freshwater ecosystems and changed the course of conservation using science, technology and incentive-based solutions.

“Invisible to most, our freshwater ecosystems underpin Oregon’s economy, its communities and its environment. Ensuring the resiliency of these resources is a smart investment for life on the planet,” said Joe Whitworth, president and CEO of The Freshwater Trust. “We are grateful for OnPoint’s philanthropic support. These dollars allow us to innovate and achieve tangible, quantifiable results for rivers across the state.”

Forth works to create solutions that reduce pollution and barriers to accessing electric transportation, such as affordability. It works with community-based organizations and policymakers to build lasting programs and policy models to expand equitable access to electric transportation in the U.S. and beyond.

“Nearly 30 percent of harmful greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. Going electric isn’t an affordable or accessible option for everyone, but it is essential in reducing pollution and cleaning our environment,” said Jeff Allen, executive director of Forth. “This donation from OnPoint will help us continue building programs to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to go electric, especially for those in communities that have traditionally been underserved by the benefits of new, cleaner technology.”

Commitment to Tackling Climate Change

OnPoint has also furthered its investment in building a greener future with telecommuting programs, environmental education, employee volunteer opportunities and donations to other environmentally-focused organizations. Learn more at onpointcu.com/green-horizons.

