(Photo courtesy of Scalehouse)

Opening Friday, Artist Talk Saturday

Receptions: Opening Reception: May 1, 5-7pm

Artist Talk: May 2, 2026, 11am-12:30pm, Register here, a digital recording will be made available online.

Home is filled with second chances. Each sculpture begins with a discarded object—metal rusted thin, concrete crumbled by time, materials warped by weather and neglect. Their surfaces record everything that has shaped them, echoing the ways our bodies and our communities carry the marks of their experiences.

Inspired by how creatures build homes from whatever is at hand, Rabin combines found forms with plant and animal fibers to reimagine these unwanted objects as shelters—structures that might still protect, cradle, or hold. By transforming what is ruined into something resilient, the work asks how we might rebuild the structures in our lives that have been fractured. It imagines repair not as restoration to a previous state, but as an evolving, adaptive way forward.

CityFest in the Alley for First Friday

First Friday • 5-7pm

Join us in Tin Pan Alley for CityFest at the LIFT Fitness Studio parking lot. Scalehouse will host community art making in the alley where you can be part of the next public art piece in collaboration with Visit Bend.

Meet City of Bend and Mayor Melanie Kebler, enjoy for music and a brief State of the City update and a chance to win a Downtown Bend gift card.

Free parking will be available in the Centennial Parking Garage for this event from 4-8pm.

We hope to see you there!

In the Annex: Visual Echoes

First Friday Opening: May 1, 2026 • 5-7pm

An exhibition of work by Oregon-based artists exploring geology, transformation, and the layered echoes of time and place. Developed in dialogue with Oregon Origins Project VIII: Echoes of Eruption, this exhibition expands a broader interdisciplinary inquiry into the geologic history of the Newberry Caldera through visual form.

Oregon Origins Project VIII: Echoes of Eruption will take place on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26th at The Tower Theatre. Tickets and additional information are available at oregonorigins.org.

Spring Encountering

Join Scalehouse, Sara Murphy and People’s Apothecary for an immersive encountering, exploring themes of Spring: hope, renewal, and rebirth.

Guided, embodied practice exploring the space through the senses, in conversation with the exhibition.

Guided journal session. Journal provided.

Nourishing Bites

Herbal Offerings

A limited supply of free tickets are available upon request, please email info@scalehouse.org

scalehouse.org