Opening This Weekend! Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky

(Joe Feddersen (b. 1953, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation), Floating By, 2020, blown glass with enamel, 13 x 9 ¾ x 9 ¾ in. (33 x 24.8 x 24.8 cm). Collection of the artist; courtesy studio e gallery, Seattle, Washington | Photo by Dean Davis. © Joe Feddersen)

New Exhibition Opening

Explore the 40-year career of Indigenous artist Joe Feddersen

A new exhibition opens Saturday, September 27 at the High Desert Museum. Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky is a career retrospective of nationally renowned artist Joe Feddersen (Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation).

Gathering four decades of the prolific artist’s prints, glass, weaving and ceramics, the exhibition features close to 100 works — from wall-sized installations to miniatures. At the heart of the exhibition are Feddersen’s baskets, a term he uses for both traditional weavings and glass vessels. Fifty of these baskets are on display in a veritable mountain of creativity for visitors to explore.

Traditional motifs such as mountains and animals are juxtaposed with chain-link fences and power lines. Indigenous petroglyphs and modern logos intertwine with geometric patterns.

Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky is organized by the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane, Washington, and curated by heather ahtone, director of curatorial affairs, First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, and Rachel Allen, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky

September 27, 2025 through January 18, 2026

FREE with admission.

