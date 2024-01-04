OpenRoad Unveils New Brand Identity to Reflect Company’s Transformation & Renewed Energy as they Enter a New Era in Supply Chain & Logistics

OpenRoad today announced their refreshed brand identity and new name — OpenRoad Global. This milestone is a major move for the company in its mission to become a pure play in the supply chain and logistics industry, while empowering global business through personal and modern logistics services.

“OpenRoad has gone through a great transformation over the years. Our services are complete, our operating model is in place, our technology is top-of-the-line, and our culture is powerful. The work we’ve done up to this point has positioned our business to reach new heights in the coming years,” says Mark Weisensee, CEO at OpenRoad Global, “Our refreshed brand is so much more than just a facelift. It speaks to the decades of drive, grit, and determination that have led us to our strong position in the industry, and it also signals the exciting and bright future each of us is working so diligently toward.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Ranking No. 5 on The Oregonian’s List of Top Midsize Employers of 2023.

Appearing on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time — ranking 2835 with a three-year revenue growth of 188%.

Celebrating 20 years of growth and expanded services worldwide in June 2024.

“OpenRoad Global is a name that will carry us far into the future, as it accurately reflects the heart of our mission — to empower global business through personal and modern logistics services,” says Liz Weinsensee, corporate secretary/banking administrator at OpenRoad Global.

To learn more about OpenRoad Global’s new logo and refreshed brand idenity, click here.

About OpenRoad Global:

Since 2004, OpenRoad has been empowering companies to achieve more through innovative supply chain solutions and a relentless commitment to top level service in every area. With a full suite of logistics services and the industry’s most advanced technological tools, we partner with shippers to strengthen their supply chains, enabling them to operate more efficiently, manage their transportation spend, and ultimately serve their customers better.

openroad.inc