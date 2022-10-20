Opportunities Abound at Shepherd’s House Ministries

From now through the end of the year, we know our services must increase to match the cyclical occurrence of increased numbers of people who come to us with critical, life-threatening needs. Because of this, we will be seeking more help with clothing, sheltering and providing warm meals day after day to the most venerable men, women and children living on the streets of Central Oregon.

You can support these efforts by volunteering, donating food, clothing and supplies, and supporting Shepherd’s House financially.

shministries.org