Opportunity Foundation Invites Central Oregon Business Community to Free Business Breakfast

(Graphic courtesy of Opportunity Foundation)

Opportunity Foundation invites local business leaders and community members to attend a free Business Breakfast on Tuesday, October 13, from 9-10:30am at the VFW, 491 SW Veterans Way in Redmond.

Held in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the relationship-focused event is designed to connect members of the local business community with Opportunity Foundation’s mission while highlighting the value and impact of community and employment partnerships.

Guests will enjoy a complimentary breakfast of sausage gravy and biscuits while hearing from guest speakers representing different perspectives on business partnerships with Opportunity Foundation, including an employment partner, a client, and an Opportunity Foundation team member.

The event provides an opportunity for local employers and business leaders to learn more about how partnerships with Opportunity Foundation can support individuals with disabilities while strengthening connections within the Central Oregon community.

Event Details:

Free Business Breakfast

Tuesday, October 13

9-10:30am

VFW

491 SW Veterans Way

Redmond, OR 97756

There is no cost to attend. Advance RSVPs are requested.

About Opportunity Foundation:

Opportunity Foundation serves individuals with disabilities and works to create opportunities for greater independence, employment, inclusion, and participation in the community.

opportunityfound.org