Opportunity Knocks HR Meet & Greet Team Information

Let’s get Together

We’re hosting a Meet & Greet to form a new HR Leadership Team for Opportunity Knocks.

This is your opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine (or beer), some appetizers and join other Central Oregon HR leadership professionals to learn more about the new HR Leadership team.

Peer mentorship is a proven method for leadership development, technical training and keeping up on the latest HR trends, laws and regulations. Your team will also hold you accountable for the areas where you want to continue to learn and grow.

Register soon because space is limited.

We hope you’re able to join us!

Opportunity Knocks New HR Team Invite

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 4pm

Oxford Hotel Bend

