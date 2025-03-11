Orchid Health Launches Groundbreaking Wellbeing-First Fellowship to Transform Rural Healthcare

Orchid Health announces the launch of its inaugural Wellbeing-First Fellowship: Responsibly Scaling Impact, a transformative initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of its innovative Wellbeing-First Model of primary care that believes patients get better care, and financial health is more sustainable when provider wellbeing is prioritized.

This fellowship will focus on expanding the Orchid model to additional rural communities in need, while sharing its successful framework with other healthcare organizations to create a more sustainable, wellbeing-driven healthcare ecosystem that addresses the workforce staffing and burnout crisis facing the medical profession today.

“We are thrilled to take this bold step in Orchid’s evolution with the launch of the Wellbeing-First Fellowship,” said co-founder Orion Falvey. “Our vision is to lead a new standard of community healthcare with 10 thriving clinics serving 20,000 patients, 1,000 Wellbeing-First jobs, and 100,000 stakeholders familiar with the Wellbeing-First Model by 2030.”

“The Wellbeing-First model has elevated Orchid’s culture through true partnership with our team members. I am excited to see the fellowship expand this model so it can be shared with others,” said Director of Operations Jennifer Harris.

The Wellbeing-First Fellowship aims to make Orchid’s transformative model replicable and scalable, offering a comprehensive set of frameworks, principles, practices, tools, and mindsets that will empower other healthcare organizations to become more relational, resilient, adaptive, and human-centered. The fellowship will work closely with the broader healthcare community to pilot Orchid’s Wellbeing-First principles, showcase positive financial and health outcomes, and refine processes for organizational transformation.

The 2025 cohort of Orchid Wellbeing-First Fellows will bring together diverse leaders from across the healthcare sector. These fellows have been selected based on their commitment to advancing rural health equity, promoting caregiver wellbeing, and prioritizing relationships and autonomy over administrative burdens.

The first cohort of fellows includes:

Nina Bianchi — A transformation leader and coach with expertise in employee-centered digital transformation and inclusive culture change, Bianchi has worked with organizations ranging from startups to serving in government executive roles at the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

— A transformation leader and coach with expertise in employee-centered digital transformation and inclusive culture change, Bianchi has worked with organizations ranging from startups to serving in government executive roles at the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Gabe Charbonneau, MD — A rural family physician and founder of Medicine Forward, Charbonneau is a passionate advocate for healthcare worker wellbeing and the co-founder of FightBurnout.org.

— A rural family physician and founder of Medicine Forward, Charbonneau is a passionate advocate for healthcare worker wellbeing and the co-founder of FightBurnout.org. Orion Falvey — Co-founder of Orchid Health, Falvey has leveraged his background in business and social entrepreneurship to develop a thriving community health model aimed at supporting both healthcare providers and underserved rural communities.

— Co-founder of Orchid Health, Falvey has leveraged his background in business and social entrepreneurship to develop a thriving community health model aimed at supporting both healthcare providers and underserved rural communities. Heather Hardy — An entrepreneur and healthcare executive, Hardy has extensive experience scaling companies and played a key role in the growth of ZoomCare to over 60 clinics in four states offering urgent, primary and specialty care.

For more information about the Orchid Wellbeing-First Fellowship and its operating model, visit: Orchid Wellbeing-First Fellowship

About Orchid Health:

Orchid Health is a Community Benefit Organization founded 10 years ago with the mission of advancing a new model for community health to thrive based on relationships, joy in work, and health equity. Orchid’s model prioritizes the wellbeing of healthcare providers and fosters deep, trusting relationships with patients. Orchid currently operates six clinics across rural Oregon, including Estacada, Fern Ridge, McKenzie River, Oakridge, Sandy, and Welches.

orchidhealth.org