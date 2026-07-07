Oregon Adaptive Sports Brings Veterans Together Through Adaptive Gravel Cycling

Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) continues to expand opportunities for veterans with disabilities through adaptive outdoor recreation, offering year-round programs that build skills, foster community, and increase access to the outdoors.

The organization’s Service to Summit program includes adaptive skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, gravel cycling, and other outdoor recreation opportunities designed specifically for veterans and members of the Armed Forces with disabilities. Programs range from multi-day camps to private adaptive lessons, allowing participants to engage in outdoor recreation throughout the year based on their interests and goals.

This summer, from July 15-17, OAS will once again partner with Semper Fi & The America’s Fund to host a Veterans Gravel Cycling Camp, a three-day adaptive gravel cycling experience in Deschutes National Forest. The camp uses adaptive bicycles to support veterans of varying abilities while creating opportunities to develop cycling skills, build confidence, and connect with fellow service members through shared outdoor experiences.

Adaptive sports provide veterans with opportunities to continue pursuing challenging outdoor activities after injury or illness while connecting with a community of peers who share similar experiences. OAS programming emphasizes individualized instruction and adaptive equipment, allowing each participant to engage in recreation in ways that meet their unique needs.

Throughout the year, OAS also offers annual adaptive winter sports camps, private adaptive ski and mountain bike lessons, and additional seasonal programming that supports veterans in remaining active and connected to Central Oregon’s outdoor recreation opportunities.

Veterans interested in participating in upcoming programs or learning more about eligibility are encouraged to contact Oregon Adaptive Sports at info@oregonadaptivesports.org or 541-848-9390.

About Oregon Adaptive Sports:

Founded in 1996, Oregon Adaptive Sports is a leader in providing high-quality outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities. With programs in adaptive skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, cycling, mountain biking, hiking, paddling, and golf, OAS is committed to making outdoor sports accessible to people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities.

oregonadaptivesports.org