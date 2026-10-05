Oregon Adaptive Sports’ First Chair Gala Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Celebration

(Graphic courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Oregon Adaptive Sports will kick off its 30th anniversary celebration at the First Chair Gala on Thursday, October 8, bringing the OAS community together to celebrate three decades of adaptive sports and raise critical funds for year-round programming.

The 2026 First Chair Gala has a fundraising goal of $450,000. Funds raised through the Gala directly support OAS programs, helping provide the adaptive equipment, individualized instruction, trained volunteers, scholarships, and program resources that make outdoor recreation more accessible for people with disabilities.

This year’s First Chair Gala also marks the beginning of a milestone year for OAS. Founded in 1996, Oregon Adaptive Sports has grown from its roots in adaptive snowsports into a year-round organization offering skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, cycling, mountain biking, hiking, paddling, golf, and more.

Over those 30 years, thousands of experiences outdoors have started with an athlete getting the opportunity, equipment, and support to participate on their own terms. Some athletes come to OAS to try a sport for the first time. Others return year after year to build skills, pursue greater independence, compete, mentor other athletes, or simply spend more time doing something they love.

“For 30 years our mission has been to create access to the transformative and irreplaceable benefits of the outdoors. Thanks to the continued support from our community, OAS is now able to serve hundreds of adaptive athletes through thousands of experiences each year. First Chair is not only a night of raising critical funds for our programs, but an annual gathering of some of our biggest champions and most impactful stories of the past year, while outlining our vision for the future. Through this event, we look forward to celebrating each and everyone who is part of the OAS community,” said Pat Addabbo, Oregon Adaptive Sports’ executive director.

The 2026 First Chair Gala is presented by Sunriver Resort, whose support helps make OAS’s largest fundraising event possible and advances adaptive sports programming throughout the year. As OAS begins its 30th anniversary celebration, Sunriver Resort’s partnership reflects the community support that has helped sustain and grow access to adaptive outdoor recreation.

The First Chair Gala will serve as the starting point for OAS’s broader 30th anniversary celebration. Throughout the coming year, OAS will recognize the athletes, volunteers, partners, and community members who have shaped the organization since 1996. Stay tuned for a special announcement in December with more details about OAS’s 30th anniversary celebration and what’s ahead.

For more information about OAS, visit oregonadaptivesports.org. For information about the Gala or to get your hands on the last few tickets available, visit https://cbo.io/app/public/ bidapp/firstchair2026