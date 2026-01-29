Oregon Adaptive Sports Hosts 19th Annual Heroes Weekend at Mt. Bachelor

(Photo courtesy of OAS)

Oregon Adaptive Sports will host its 19th annual Heroes Weekend January 29 through February 1, 2026, at Mt. Bachelor. Heroes Weekend welcomes Veterans and active-duty service members with disabilities for a multi-day adaptive skiing and snowboarding program focused on access, shared experience, and time on snow.

Athletes are supported by Oregon Adaptive Sports’ trained staff and volunteers and use specialized adaptive equipment matched to a wide range of abilities and experience levels. For many participants, Heroes Weekend is as much about who they ski with as it is about being on the mountain.

“We come to the Heroes Weekend with Oregon Adaptive Sports every chance we get,” Long-time attendee Dennis Hooper shared Living in a home with two veterans, opportunities for both veterans to participate together do not happen often enough. Events that get us both out of the house are great fun and create lasting memories for all.”

Heroes Weekend is part of Oregon Adaptive Sports’ long-standing commitment to serving Veterans through adaptive recreation. The program prioritizes participants who face barriers to accessing outdoor sports, including those who are new to adaptive skiing and snowboarding.

The event is made possible through the support of dedicated volunteers, community partners, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Move United, and Mt. Bachelor, which has served as a core winter partner for Oregon Adaptive Sports for decades. OAS also is excited to enhance the weekend through a partnership with the Tributary Foundation who will be providing wellness activities after skiing.

Event Details

What: Heroes Weekend – Adaptive Skiing & Snowboarding

Who: Veterans and active-duty service members with disabilities

When: January 29-February 1

Where: Mt. Bachelor, Bend

Additional information about Heroes Weekend and Oregon Adaptive Sports programs is available at oregonadaptivesports.org.

About Oregon Adaptive Sports:

Founded in 1996, Oregon Adaptive Sports is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing outdoor recreation opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Programs include adaptive skiing and snowboarding, Nordic skiing, cycling, mountain biking, hiking, paddling, and golf, serving participants of all ages throughout the year.

