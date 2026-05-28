Oregon Adaptive Sports Launches Summer Adaptive Golf Season with Community Events at Sunriver Resort

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) is excited to kick off its 2026 Community Golf season with upcoming community events in partnership with Sunriver Resort which will expand and enhance adaptive golf opportunities in Central Oregon.

The season begins with an Adaptive Golf Community Clinic on Thursday, May 28, from 9:30am-12pm at the Sunriver Resort Meadows Golf Course. Hosted in partnership with Sunriver Resort, the US Adaptive Golf Alliance, and the Adaptive Golf Academy, the clinic will bring together adaptive golf coaches, OAS athletes, and community members for an inclusive afternoon focused on skill-building, connection, and access to the game. Community members interested in participating can still register online through the event page.

Sunriver Golf will also host the OAS Sunriver Community Golf Kickoff BBQ on Tuesday, June 2, from 4-6pm at the Meadows Golf Pro Shop to celebrate the launch of OAS Summer Community Golf programming. The free event is open to the community including people with and without disabilities and marks the beginning of a full season of adaptive golf programming at Sunriver Golf throughout the summer and early fall.

Building on OAS’s long-standing Community Golf programming at Awbrey Glen Golf Club, this season also marks the launch of new golf opportunities at Sunriver. Together, the programs will offer expanded opportunities for athletes and community members with disabilities to connect through golf throughout the summer.

OAS community golf sessions at Sunriver Resort are scheduled for June 30, July 28, August 25 and September 22. With additional golf programming continuing throughout the season at Awbrey Glen. More information about OAS Golf programming can be found at oregonadaptivesports.org.

These events reflect a shared commitment to creating welcoming outdoor recreation opportunities for individuals with disabilities while continuing to grow golf access in Central Oregon. One adaptive golf cart will be available during the clinic, and participants are encouraged to bring personal mobility equipment if needed.

More information and registration details are available at oregonadaptivesports.org/events/usaga-adaptive-golf-community-clinic.

About Oregon Adaptive Sports:

Founded in 1996, Oregon Adaptive Sports is a leader in providing high-quality outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities. With programs in adaptive skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing, cycling, mountain biking, hiking, paddling, and golf, OAS is committed to making outdoor sports accessible to people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities.

oregonadaptivesports.org