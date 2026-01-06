Oregon Adaptive Sports & Mt. Bachelor to Celebrate Remodel of Adaptive Sports Office with Ribbon Cutting on January 9

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Oregon Adaptive Sports and Mt. Bachelor will host a ribbon-cutting on Friday, January 9, at 9am to celebrate the remodel of the Oregon Adaptive Sports office located in Sunrise Lodge at Mt. Bachelor. The updated space supports the long-standing partnership between the two organizations and represents a shared commitment to high-quality, accessible adaptive snowsports programming.

For many years, the Mt. Bachelor office has served as the operational heart of Oregon Adaptive Sports winter programs. Donated in-kind by Mt. Bachelor, it is where athletes, instructors, and volunteers gather at the start of the day, where equipment is organized and stored, and where teams connect before heading onto the mountain. As participation and programming grew, the limitations of the previous layout became increasingly clear. The remodel reimagines the space to improve flow, accessibility, and functionality during busy program days.

In 2025, Powder Magazine ranked the Mt. Bachelor and Oregon Adaptive Sports partnership as the number three adaptive ski program in the country. The remodeled office reflects the caliber of programming offered on the mountain and provides the physical space needed to support continued growth.

“OAS has operated out of this space in Sunrise Lodge for many years,” said Pat Addabbo, executive director of Oregon Adaptive Sports. “This remodel reflects both the growth of our program and the strength of our partnership with Mt. Bachelor. It creates a smoother, more accessible start to the day for athletes and volunteers and strengthens the overall experience we can provide for our athletes.”

“Oregon Adaptive Sports does incredible work, not only in terms of the quantity of opportunities they provide each year, but also the quality of the experiences,” said John Merriman, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. “We’re proud to work alongside them to continue improving accessibility on the mountain and extend our gratitude to everyone who chipped in time and resources to make it happen. Staff and volunteers from both teams put a lot of energy into transforming the lodge space; it’s a true reflection of our shared dedication to adaptive programming and athletes.”

The project was made possible through generous support from Mt. Bachelor, private donors, and the collective efforts of Oregon Adaptive Sports staff and volunteers. OAS also extends appreciation to architect Ellen Hassett, whose thoughtful design helped transform the space into a more open and functional environment.

OAS staff, ambassadors, volunteers, athletes, Mt. Bachelor employees, and community stakeholders are expected to attend the ribbon cutting.

About Oregon Adaptive Sports:

Founded in 1996, Oregon Adaptive Sports is a leader in providing high-quality outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities. With programs in adaptive skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing, cycling, mountain biking, hiking, paddling, and golf, OAS is committed to making outdoor sports accessible to people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities.

oregonadaptivesports.org