Oregon Adaptive Sports Receives $20,375 Quality of Life Grant

Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) is proud to announce that it has been awarded $20,375 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) 2023 Direct Effect 2nd Cycle Quality of Life grants. Fifty-nine grants totaling $1,271,125 were awarded. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,770 grants totaling $43 million have been awarded. Funding for this program was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL grant #90PRRC0006-03-01).

The Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center has several grants under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts.

The Direct Effect grants program funds organizations to support a wide range of projects and activities that will impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.

“These awards are about restoring independence to our constituents,” said Dan McNeal, director of the Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Our work and number one goal are to enhance the quality of life of people living with paralysis. It is our honor to continue to collaborate with so many dedicated organizations, which have selflessly given their time and efforts to ensure that accessibility and inclusivity remain embedded in the fabric of their Programs.”

Oregon Adaptive Sports is thrilled to announce that we will be allocating the grant towards our “Moving Mountains” Project, aimed at expanding the capacity, impact and reach of the OAS mission. The project includes the development and establishment of a new adaptive ski program in Southern Oregon at Mt. Ashland as well as expanding programmatic capacity at Mt. Bachelor and Hoodoo Ski area, especially for people living with paralysis. Executive Director, Pat Addabbo, reiterates, “It’s an honor to be a grant recipient of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. This grant is not only a recognition of our organization’s dedication but also a testament to the collaborative efforts of our staff, volunteers, and supporters who tirelessly work towards our mission. These funds specifically will be funding the acquisition of a new state-of-the-art adaptive mountain bike, to continue to expand access to the outdoors for individuals living with paralysis.”

About Oregon Adaptive Sports:

Founded in 1996, Oregon Adaptive Sports is a leader in providing high-quality outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities. With programs in adaptive skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing, cycling, mountain biking, hiking, and golf, OAS is committed to making outdoor sports accessible to people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discoveries across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community’s voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau’s standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB’s Charity Seal.

oregonadaptivesports.org • christopherreeve.org • 800-225-0292